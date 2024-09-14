Your winner and STILL TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth.

The “fighting champion” of TNA Wrestling successfully retained the TNA World Championship with a victory over The System leader Moose in the main event of TNA Victory Road 2024.

In the closing moments of the Nemeth-Moose main event, several members of The System came to ringside to try and help cheat on Moose’s behalf.

This led to JBL making his second TNA special event return, following up his mysterious appearance at TNA Emergence 2024 a couple of weeks ago with a return at TNA Victory Road 2024.

JBL took out Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards with a pair of “Clotheslines from Hell,” which led to Nemeth hitting his Danger Zone finisher on Moose to retain his TNA World Championship in the main event of the evening.