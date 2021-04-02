WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently held a Q&A on his Youtube channel to discuss all things pro-wrestling where the former world champion revealed that he once got into a backstage scuffle with the Lethal Weapon, Steve Blackman. Hear the story, which includes Ken Shamrock breaking it up, below.

How Steve Blackman was a good dude and could have been in the UFC:

[Steve] Blackman was one of those shooter guys that was really good. Ken Shamrock always said that Steve Blackman could’ve made it in the UFC, and from everything Ken said, he probably could’ve. Steve, I always got along well with Steve. Steve was a good guy, got along well.

On getting into a fight with Blackman that Ken Shamrock broke up:

Got in a fight one time with Steve, as we’ve talked about Kansas City and thank goodness Ken Shamrock broke it up because that guy could go. A good guy. I haven’t seen him in a long time.

