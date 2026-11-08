JBL believes his decision to avoid selling merchandise during his WWE Championship reign played a significant role in the success and longevity of his run.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Something to Wrestle With’ podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why he refused to have merchandise sold featuring his character, despite other heels doing so at the time.

According to JBL, he wanted to protect his status as one of WWE’s most hated villains and felt that seeing fans wearing his merchandise would undermine that presentation.

“Heels sold merch back then, too. I chose not to. I saw the shirt. It was a JBL figure. It had the New York skyline kind of standing over. Real cool shirt,” JBL recalled.

After discovering the shirt, JBL immediately contacted Vince McMahon to voice his concerns. He explained that McMahon was unaware the merchandise had been released and ultimately agreed to have it removed from stores.

“I called Vince [McMahon] right away, and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I told him the shirt. He goes, ‘Didn’t even know it was out there.’ And I said, ‘Vince, I can’t have some kid in the front row wearing a JBL shirt and it looks like I have a fan somewhere. That kills me.’ And he said, ‘I agree.’ He didn’t know they had been put out there. Merch had just put it out there and they took it off the shelf.”

Although the merchandise was pulled, some shirts had already been produced and distributed. JBL noted that he still occasionally comes across them.

“I still see some of these shirts because some of them had been printed. Which is kind of cool. I saw one last weekend,” he said.

The former WWE Champion went on to explain that he believes the financial benefits of protecting his character outweighed whatever money he could have earned through merchandise sales.

“I don’t know what I would have made by selling merch. I think it would have hurt me. And so I don’t think I would have had the run as long as I had with it. I think it would have hurt my heat. I don’t know about significantly, but it would have hurt it. I try to not do anything that would hurt my heat. I’ve made more money, I believe, because I didn’t sell merch.”

JBL captured the WWE Championship from Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash in June 2004 and held the title for 280 days before dropping it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21 in April 2005.