JBL has had the pro wrestling world scratching their collective heads for the past couple of months.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend has made multiple non-advertised appearances for various promotions, including TNA, MLW, AAA, GCW and Prestige Wrestling.

And he’s just getting warmed up.

During an appearance on Something To Wrestle, the former WWE Champion spoke about Bruce Prichard being responsible for a lot of the game plan for his recent out-of-retirement return to the world of pro wrestling.

“I’ll tell you this, we’re talking about Bruce [Prichard], Bruce gave me the whole game plan,” JBL said. “I won’t give you everything Bruce told me, but I told him I was bored, and I wanted to do something. Bruce laid out the entire game plan of what he did, about what guys have done to create interest, to create something that’s worthwhile and something that is worth seeing. He gave me this whole game plan. I have not really confided in him since because he’s so busy. I have confided in you [Conrad Thompson], and I have confided in Gerald Brisco. You’re probably the only two guys that know the stuff I’m doing. You made some phone calls that instantly got me into a lot of different places, which I greatly appreciate. But Bruce is the one who gave me the game plan for all this.”

JBL then continued on the topic, teasing some more “pretty cool” stuff still to come, and a pre-planned “end-game” for this all to lead to.

“All this stuff that I’m doing on the independents, the stuff that I’m doing on social media, I’ve got some stuff coming up that I think is pretty cool,” he said. “We’re gonna have a lot more things. There is an endgame to this. But it all came from Bruce. Bruce gave me this game plan a while back. He doesn’t know what I’m doing now, he doesn’t ask. But a lot of it came directly from Bruce. I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I love this business so much, and I have missed being in the business. It’s so fun just to be around the guys, and it’s so fun just to be arenas, be around wrestling rings, be around fans. I love this business, and I’m not ready to go off into the sunset yet. So [I’m] having a lot of fun, but a lot of this came from Bruce.”

