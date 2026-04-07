The recent passing of Chuck Norris has led to renewed discussion about his legacy, including his connection to WWE. Now, JBL believes Norris should already be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Norris, best known for his roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and films like The Way of the Dragon, made a memorable WWE appearance at Survivor Series 1994. Serving as the special enforcer for The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna, Norris played a key role in the match and even delivered a roundhouse kick to Jeff Jarrett.

On Something to Wrestle, Conrad Thompson brought up Norris’ WWE involvement and suggested it should be enough to earn him a Hall of Fame induction. JBL agreed, stating that Norris’ omission is a mistake.

“I think that’s a mistake. I didn’t realize he wasn’t, I just assumed he was…you’ve got to think about it, you know, Chuck Norris was a badass, man. He was a legit fighter.”

JBL emphasized that Norris was not just an actor but a legitimate martial artist with an extensive fighting background.

“He wasn’t just a Hollywood stuntman, he fought a hundred fights or whatever it was. I saw his record the other day, it’s massive. That guy was a badass, legit badass.”

The conversation then shifted to another notable name who has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Sable. JBL, who worked alongside her during WWE’s Attitude Era, made it clear he believes she is more than deserving of the honor.

“Sable has every qualification to be in the Hall of Fame. I don’t know why she’s not, and maybe that’s a choice that they’ve made. Maybe that’s a choice that WWE made, I don’t know. But as far as merit, yeah. There’s no doubt about it.”

JBL recalled just how popular Sable was during her peak, noting that she was one of the most over stars in the entire company at the time.

“She was a huge part of the Attitude Era, and she was an incredible star. Conrad, I was there when she walked out. She was over as anybody in our company really. It was amazing. She was a huge star.”

JBL’s comments highlight an ongoing conversation around WWE Hall of Fame selections and how the company defines eligibility. Whether it is celebrity appearances like Norris or cultural impact figures like Sable, there remains a gray area between in-ring accomplishments and overall influence. As WWE continues to expand its Hall of Fame each year, debates like this underline how subjective the process can be and how many notable names are still waiting for recognition.