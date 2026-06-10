JBL recently shared a humorous story about undergoing WWE drug testing and joked about the results during a conversation with Conrad Thompson.

While discussing WWE’s wellness policies and testing procedures, JBL recalled being selected for testing and the reaction that followed.

“I was clean as a whistle.”

“There wasn’t anything there.”

JBL laughed as he remembered the situation, noting that he never viewed the testing process as a major issue.

“I didn’t worry about it because I knew what the results were going to be.”

“I knew exactly what they were going to find.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said testing was simply part of being a professional wrestler in WWE.

“That’s just part of the job.”

“You do the test and move on.”

JBL joked that there was never much suspense involved when it came to his results.

“I wasn’t sitting around waiting on the phone call.”

“I wasn’t worried about getting called into anybody’s office.”

According to JBL, the process eventually became routine for talent.

“After you’ve done it enough times, it’s just another thing that happens.”

“You show up, you do what you’re supposed to do, and you go about your day.”

JBL also used the story to poke fun at himself and the circumstances surrounding the test.

“I knew I was going to pass.”

“There wasn’t any mystery there.”

The lighthearted discussion eventually moved on to other topics, but JBL’s recollection provided a humorous look at one aspect of WWE life that many fans rarely hear discussed.

“I was clean as a whistle.”

“That’s about all there was to it.”

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