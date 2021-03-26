WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently held a Q&A on his Youtube channel to discuss a variety of topics, including how the former world champion is interested in managing a young WWE talent. Highlights from his session can be found below.

I loved it with Michael Cole. People always ask me [who’s] the greatest play-by-play guy, I really didn’t get to work with JR. So, no disrespect to JR. I guess you’d probably consider JR the greatest of all-time. He was in the greatest era I think, with the Attitude Era. Michael Cole to me was just head and shoulders better than anybody I ever worked with and remember, I didn’t work with JR so no disrespect. But I’d love to do something with Michael Cole.

We used to improvise all the time. One thing that I really regret not improvising, I was in Portugal one time and man, when JBL was really rolling, it had a lot of heat, especially overseas and this is crazy, I got this from Iron Sheik. I got up there one day and I told the crowd, ‘Now don’t boo me. I’m gonna sing the National Anthem,’ or, ‘I’m gonna sing God Bless America.’ I thought people would just sit there and watch. They got furious. They’re throwing stuff, then I decided as a rib on Tony Chimel, the ring announcer, that I would have him carry the American flag and I would sing God Bless America. Well they wanna throw stuff at the American flag so they would just bomb Chimel with Cokes and beer and everything else. He used to hate it, so I’d sit up there and sing God Bless America over and over. It’s the old Iron Sheik gimmick and it got tons of heat. The whole crowd in Portugal that day, Lisbon, Portugal, drowned me out. They’re singing some national — it was awesome. They’re singing some national song. As soon as they got done, they sing another one. It goes on for probably 12, 15 minutes, just singing. It was insane. Bob Holly comes to the ring, I’m wrestling Bob and I go over. As soon as I did, I thought, ‘Man that was a house show. I should’ve just gave the people what they wanted and changed the finish’ and I regret that because that place would’ve gone banana. Banana, as Pat Patterson would say.