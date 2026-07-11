JBL says Jeff Jarrett’s wrestling legacy is still being written.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle with John Layfield, JBL discussed Jarrett’s career while reacting to the recent conversation around Dark Side of the Ring’s look at TNA.

I saw most of it and I thought it was great. I thought it told the story very well. I think those guys, Evan and those guys at Dark Side, do a great job. Do a wonderful job telling stories that people have heard but don’t know the full story about.

JBL said it could not have been easy for Jeff and Karen Jarrett to revisit parts of their personal lives.

It had to be pretty tough. I was with Jeff and Karen right before all of it came out and I don’t know if they were nervous or what, but it’s kind of tough to put your entire personal life out there and just kind of let it live forever and talk about that. So I can see where they were probably relieved. It’s already out there now and not done with, but at least out there.

JBL said Jarrett’s legacy stands out because he has never limited himself to being only a wrestler.

What’s interesting, Conrad, is he’s not done yet. He’s still a pretty young guy and he’s still very ambitious. You talk to him and there’s some things that he has in his mind. He’s mentioned to me, not in full detail, but in enough detail to know that he has some big things planned.

JBL said Jarrett has always had a broader vision for his career.

He’s one of the few guys, he’s one of two that held up Mr. McMahon. The other being Mr. Brisco, who sold him Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Jeff, who held him up when his contract had run out and he still had the title. Unbelievable story.

JBL said Jarrett went on to build something new after leaving WWE.

He doesn’t just leverage the fact that he’s this guy who held up Vince McMahon. He creates something new with TNA. He’s done this with India. He’s done this with a lot of places.

JBL praised Jarrett’s mind for the wrestling business.

Jeff’s a really smart guy and he has a mind that is just, he doesn’t just want to be talent. I think he probably got that from his dad and his grandmother, understanding the value of not just, okay, I want to check more boxes than I’m just talent.

JBL said Jarrett’s career has included several different roles in the industry.

He’s been office, he’s been an owner, he’s been so many different things. And I think now he may be as hot now as he’s ever been.

JBL said Jarrett’s current momentum is impressive given how long he has been in the business.

I think that’s amazing after all these years of wrestling and through TNA, through India, through all the things he’s done. He may be hotter now than he’s ever been.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with John Layfield, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.