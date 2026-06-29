John “Bradshaw” Layfield believes one area where modern WWE falls short compared to previous generations is entrance music, arguing that today’s themes simply aren’t as recognizable as they once were.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL reflected on how iconic entrance themes helped define wrestling stars during his career, saying many current songs don’t have the same instant recognition.

“The music used to tell you who was coming before they ever walked through the curtain. You’d hear the first note and people were already on their feet because they knew exactly who it was. That’s one thing I think we’ve lost. There are still some really good entrance themes today, but not nearly as many as there used to be. We had so many iconic songs. Stone Cold. Undertaker. The Rock. Triple H. Shawn Michaels. You heard one second of those songs and everybody knew immediately who was coming. That’s a huge part of presentation. It’s a huge part of making stars.”

JBL said memorable entrance music doesn’t just enhance a wrestler’s entrance—it becomes part of the performer’s overall identity and connection with the audience.

“The music becomes part of the character. Fans associate that song with that performer forever. That’s why those themes have lasted all these years. They’re timeless because they’re attached to timeless characters. I think that’s something wrestling should always strive for because when you have great music attached to a great character, you’ve got something special.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.