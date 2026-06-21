JBL believes the business world would benefit from seeing Vince McMahon launch another venture, praising the former WWE Chairman’s track record while acknowledging he has no idea what McMahon may do next.

“I don’t know. I think something, you know, I got a chance to talk to him a while back and he’s not going to give any information out. Vince is the ultimate cards close to the vest. Vince was the ultimate puppet master. He created a multi-billion dollar business off of it.”

JBL emphasized that his comments are about McMahon’s professional accomplishments rather than any personal opinions.

“I think the business world is better with Vince McMahon in it. I think the entertainment world is better with Vince McMahon in it. You can pick and choose whether you like him personally or not. I’m not talking about personally. I’m just talking about professionally. Is he good for business? He took a $1 million investment and turned it into a $9.3 billion sale. It’s one of the greatest stories in American history.”

He went on to say he would welcome another project from McMahon, regardless of what form it takes.

“Would he be good at 81 to come back and do something? Hell yes, he would. I don’t know what. I have no idea. I don’t have any insight whatsoever. I just hope he does.”

Conrad Thompson echoed the curiosity surrounding McMahon’s future, noting that many in wrestling are waiting to see what comes next.

“I think everybody’s waiting with bated breath to see what the next act for Vince McMahon is because it feels like whatever it is, it’s probably going to be his last act.”

JBL concluded by reflecting on McMahon’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of wrestling’s most influential figures.

“It’s unbelievable what a run he’s on. Here’s a guy who grew up, didn’t know his father, finds him later in life, becomes the biggest name in the history of wrestling and becomes a multibillionaire off of it, off of a wrestling industry that was in armories and high school gyms. I mean, it’s unbelievable what he’s done.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.