John “Bradshaw” Layfield believes there’s never been a better time to make a living in professional wrestling, pointing to the number of opportunities available to performers compared to previous generations.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, JBL discussed how the wrestling business has evolved, explaining that today’s talent has more avenues to generate income than ever before.

“There are more ways to make money in wrestling today than there have ever been. That’s not even debatable. Years ago, if you weren’t working for one of the major companies, there just weren’t many options. Today you’ve got television. You’ve got streaming. You’ve got independent wrestling. You’ve got conventions. You’ve got social media. You’ve got YouTube. You’ve got podcasts. There are so many different ways for talent to build an audience and monetize what they do. You don’t have to rely on just one paycheck anymore. You can build your own brand. You can reach fans directly. That’s something wrestlers years ago never had. If you have something people want to hear or watch, you can create your own business.”

JBL added that while the profession remains as competitive as ever, wrestlers today have more control over their careers and earning potential than previous generations.

“The wrestling business is still hard. It’s still competitive. But the opportunities today are unbelievable compared to what they used to be. If you’re willing to work and you’re willing to be creative, there are a lot of ways to be successful.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.