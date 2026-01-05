Debate over in-ring safety has resurfaced in wrestling circles, and John Bradshaw Layfield has added his perspective, one that blends praise for modern standards with a warning about creative excess.

In a recent interview with VideoGamer, JBL addressed the broader conversation sparked by William Regal, agreeing that today’s wrestling environment is significantly safer than in previous eras. According to JBL, that progress didn’t come from banning moves or sanitizing the product, but from experience teaching wrestlers what not to do. He emphasized that early career growth is less about expanding a move set and more about understanding long-term consequences; knowledge often passed down by veterans who have already paid the physical price.

To underline his point, JBL looked back at wrestling’s rougher past, recalling performers whose styles prioritized toughness over sustainability. He cited Steve Williams, better known as Dr. Death, as an example of how dangerous habits were once normalized, particularly overseas. While acknowledging that those risks didn’t always end in tragedy, JBL argued that luck shouldn’t be mistaken for wisdom, and that reckless traditions don’t deserve protection simply because they’re historic.

That said, JBL didn’t give modern wrestling a free pass. While he believes the industry has made real strides in protecting performers, he questioned whether some safety practices have gone too far in eroding realism. He pointed to overly choreographed group catches on aerial spots as an example; safe, but predictable. In his view, the challenge facing today’s wrestlers isn’t choosing between danger and caution, but finding a balance where safety doesn’t come at the expense of believability.

What Fans Should Know

JBL’s comments reflect a long-standing tension in wrestling that predates social media discourse: every generation believes it’s correcting the excesses of the one before it. In the 1980s and 1990s, toughness was currency, and dangerous habits were often excused as proof of legitimacy. As injuries piled up and careers shortened, the industry gradually recalibrated. Today’s wrestlers are better trained, better protected, and more aware of long-term health, but that progress didn’t come from outlawing moves. It came from veterans passing down hard-earned lessons about restraint, timing, and knowing when spectacle stops serving the story.

For fans, the value in this discussion is understanding why some matches feel different now. Safety and realism aren’t opposites, but they do compete for attention when execution becomes too obvious. JBL’s critique of predictable “group catch” spots isn’t nostalgia, it’s about suspense. Wrestling works best when safety measures are invisible and storytelling remains intact. Recognizing that balance helps fans evaluate matches more thoughtfully, beyond knee-jerk reactions about whether wrestling is “better” or “worse” than before. The real question isn’t if wrestling has become safer—it has—but whether performers can maintain illusion and urgency while protecting each other in the process.