During an interview with Sportskeeda, JBL recalled the time The Undertaker took a nap in a coffin in order to not break kayfabe. Here’s what he had to say:

He came in and had a few drinks the night before. He never sold, he never sold anything. He was legendary for never selling anything. So, he wanted to take a nap and wasn’t about to do it in the dressing room – that was back before these guys had buses and he didn’t want to go out to his car because somebody would see him. So, he crawls into one of his own coffins and takes a nap. He says when he wakes up and opens up the coffin lid – because it’s not built for air, it’s pretty hot in there apparently – he opened up the casket and there were people all around the caskets just standing there. They’d come up since he had gotten in there. So, he sat up, got out, and walked out and just kept going. They were like ‘Oh my god, it’s legit, he really is dead.

Credit: Sportskeeda.