JBL recently shared his thoughts on Mike Santana’s future and offered advice about what wrestlers should consider before making a move to WWE.

During the discussion, JBL made it clear that he has long been a fan of Santana and believes the former TNA World Champion has the talent to succeed on a larger stage.

“I’ve always thought Santana was incredibly talented.”

“I thought he deserved to be TNA Champion.”

“I thought he was one of the best talents they had.”

JBL praised Santana’s in-ring ability and presence, noting that he has all the tools needed to succeed at a high level.

“He’s got charisma.”

“He’s got intensity.”

“He’s got credibility.”

“He’s got all the things you’re looking for in a top guy.”

However, JBL stressed that success in WWE often depends on more than talent alone.

“The question isn’t whether Santana is talented enough.”

“The question is what are they going to do with him?”

“That’s always the question.”

According to JBL, wrestlers need to fully understand creative expectations before committing to a new opportunity.

“If you’re going somewhere, you’ve got to know what the plan is.”

“You’ve got to know how you’re going to be used.”

“You’ve got to know what role you’re stepping into.”

JBL explained that many wrestlers focus solely on getting signed without considering what happens after they arrive.

“Getting there is one thing.”

“Staying there and succeeding there is something completely different.”

“You need to understand what they’re looking for from you.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said Santana’s future ultimately depends on whether he is given the opportunity to showcase what has already made him successful.

“If they let him be Santana, I think he’ll do great.”

“I think he’s proven what he can do.”

“I don’t think there’s any question about his talent.”

JBL concluded by emphasizing that the right creative direction can make all the difference for any performer entering WWE.

“Talent is only one part of the equation.”

“Opportunity matters.”

“Presentation matters.”

“How you’re positioned matters.”

“At the end of the day, that’s going to determine how successful anybody is.”

Santana has recently generated speculation about his future following a successful run in TNA Wrestling, where he captured the TNA World Championship and established himself as one of the promotion’s top stars.

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