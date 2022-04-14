WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a recent guest on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where the former world champion spoke about his time as a commentator in WWE, which includes him sharing advice that Vince McMahon gave regarding his role at the booth. Check out what JBL had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

How it’s not radio and he doesn’t necessarily need to call every move:

“John, it’s not radio. You don’t have to tell them it’s a dropkick. You don’t have to tell them it’s a Saito suplex and show off that you know what it was. People can see that.”

How Vince thinks it’s more important to know about their character:

“They need to know who this character is and why they should care about them. Once you realize that, you understand Vince’s mind for commentary.”

