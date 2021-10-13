JBL spoke about a wide range of topics on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a time where Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over at a WWE event simply because JBL’s friends were in attendance.

“I was working with Brock in Abilene, TX. I said, ‘Hey Brock, I want to talk to you.’ He said, ‘Yea, yea, yea, your college buddies are here. I’m going to put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I could care less. You win, I win, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to a place afterwards’, so that’s what I wanted to tell him. (In the match), Brock hit me with a belly to belly suplex, and it’s hard suplexing a taller guy, not because of weight, but because you end up spiking a guy on his head. Brock caught me and threw me in a suplex. I had asked him before, I said, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this?’ Not strength wise, it’s just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall. Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was 5 years old.’ I said, ‘All right.’ He suplexed me so easily that I got up and said, ‘Do it again.’ He grabbed me and he did it again. I said, ‘Do it a third time’, and this time I didn’t do anything. I just stood there, and he threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger.”

