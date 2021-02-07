WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion JBL spoke about the creation of the APA team with Ron Simmons during the latest edition of WWE Untold, which covers the journey of the legendary duo forming one of wrestling’s most beloved groups. Highlights are below.

Talks about getting super wasted on his birthday:

I think we had an afternoon shot in Philadelphia. We’re coming down to Baltimore. They’re just feeding me every substance known to man. It’s my birthday. I’m messed up by the time I get down to Baltimore. We go to the hotel and in come Vince and Shane. I go back to the Red Roof, Ron left early. Go back to the Red Roof and Ron and I were splitting a room at the Red Roof, that’s how cheap we were, it was probably 29 bucks, 15 bucks each. Ron wakes up and he goes, how’d you get here? I said, limo. He said, limo? I said, yeah, Vince and Shane. He goes, oh, we’re fired. I started laughing. I said, yeah, we may be, and he said, you still got a connection in Japan? I said I hope so.

How Vince McMahon later told him he wants them to drink on television:

So I come to TV the next day in Baltimore and they said Vince wants to talk to you and I thought, man you know, I was drunk at the hotel, I’m probably in trouble. So I walk in there and Vince laughs about how hungover I am, and he’s in a jovial mood. He goes, I’m going to put that on television. I said, what are you going to put on television? He said I’m gonna put on television about you and Ron sitting around drinking and BS’ing. He goes, that’s good stuff. He said that’s entertaining. I was shocked. I was expecting to be reprimanded, to be in trouble. I come back out and Ron goes, uh, yeah, when we going to Japan? I said we’re not. He said, what do you mean were not? I said Vince wants us to drink beer on television, and Ron said, that’s the greatest idea I’ve ever heard.

The full Untold on the APA can be watched on the WWE Network. Check out a trailer below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)