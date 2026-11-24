– JBL says he and Ron Simmons broke the cassette tapes they found in Shawn Stasiak’s bag and put the bag outside the WWE locker room. On Something to Wrestle, JBL told Conrad Thompson he’d enjoyed working hardcore matches with Stasiak, but hearing that Stasiak had recorded other wrestlers’ conversations changed whether the APA trusted him backstage.

“When we heard about this, me and Ron, his bag was in the locker room. We said, ‘Hey guys, we want you to watch this. We’re not going through his bag for any other reason but see if there’s any tapes in there.’ And there were probably 15 or 20 cassette tapes in there. We broke them all in half and put his bags outside.”

JBL said the explanation he’d heard was that Stasiak wanted to study promos. When Thompson asked about the recordings, JBL drew a distinction between what he’d heard about the incident and what he and Simmons could personally verify.

“We don’t know what were on the tapes. We didn’t listen to any of them. We have no idea.”

– Years before JBL asked Vince McMahon to pull merchandise for his singles character, he was the one calling WWE’s merchandise department with an idea for an APA shirt. He’d been watching Harlem Nights when he heard a line that sounded like something he or Simmons would say.

“It was the ‘Don’t take this ass whooping personally.’ And I saw that off Harlem Nights. … I see that line. I thought, ‘My God, that’s awesome. That’s an APA-type line.’”

JBL remembered asking whether anyone owned the phrase before WWE put it on a shirt. What surprised him was whose merchandise it passed, even for a little while.

“It was the number one shirt for a while. It actually outsold Rock and Stone Cold at one point for a period of time, a short period of time, but it outsold it for a while.”

– JBL also worked house shows with Mike Awesome during the Invasion. Thompson remembered Awesome’s matches with Masato Tanaka in ECW and wondered why a big man who could move like that hadn’t found the same success in WWE. For JBL, the difference was what WWE expected Awesome to do between the big spots.

“He was a terrific athlete and could really do some incredible stuff. I don’t think necessarily a great worker. I think that hurt him a little bit with WWE because you got to be able to work in between all this stuff. … He was perfect in the Japan style. He was perfect in the ECW style. We just had a different style. All these companies had different styles, and he didn’t fit as well in ours.”

“But he was a great big guy who could do amazing things, and I enjoyed working with him.”

Watch the full episode of Something to Wrestle with JBL and Conrad Thompson below.