— During a recent edition of the “Nightcap” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reflected on Vince McMahon’s original vision for his on-screen persona.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the vision Vince McMahon had for his character, coming up with his name: “That name was given to me by Vince. He had envisioned in his mind this character. Basically, he needed a big guy with very limited personality. It was something that resonated with me. Everything was on these big storyboards, and I’m in his office, and he’s showing me this, and immediately my brain is like — I knew. I didn’t know what it was going to become, but I knew it was different, and I knew it was special. I was like, ‘This is pretty cool.’”

On WWE’s up-and-coming recruits: “I mean, I see a lot of people that are coming up that have potential to be stars. Now, whether their characters are similar to mine, I guess the closest within the past few years, obviously, was Bray Wyatt; we lost him last year, but he was in that category of Undertaker-esque. I don’t know that anybody’s really honed in there, but we have a lot of young talent coming up, and they’ll probably be debuting really soon, because the machine, again, you’ve got to keep it fresh.”

— During a recent episode of the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, JBL addressed Hulk Hogan’s claim that The Undertaker dropped him on his head during the tombstone spot at WWE Survivor Series 1991.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the incident: “Devastating. I mean, the guy that slammed The Giant, you come in and you’re the new guy. And all of a sudden, you hurt the guy — or he claims that you hurt the guy that he claims you did. I mean, that is a terrible thing to put on a person to say that they’re unsafe. I mean, that’s a career killer. People don’t want to work with you. And Hogan, who didn’t have any problems working with anybody, all of a sudden, makes up — and you could tell by the freaking video, Taker wasn’t close to hurting him. It was like when freaking Kane Tombstoned Linda McMahon, he made sure that woman was perfectly safe. Like when I freaking pushed Mrs. Guerrero down, I made sure that woman’s perfectly safe.”

On the issue with making a claim: “Taker took care of him. And then all of a sudden, he gets labeled with that? I thought that’s a pretty sorry thing, a pretty rotten thing to do. And I don’t mean to — you know, talk about Hogan [badly]. I thought that was uncalled for, to do something like that just to get time off. You know, Vader wanted time off, that’s when he pretended to blow up his head in Austin that time, and underneath the pyro. Like he just wanted to go home.”

— Charlotte Flair has expressed her desire to start a family.

During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, Charlotte Flair reflected on her career and addressed whether she has an end date in mind. “The Queen” noted that starting a family wouldn’t necessarily mean stepping away from the ring.

Flair’s comments came just a day after the news broke that her ex-husband, Andrade, had been released by WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if she has a timeline for when she may retire: “I don’t know. I want kids one day. That’s the thing. I can do both, but it just depends on the time. I don’t know. Right now, it’s… What do I have coming up? NXT Homecoming Tuesday, we’ve got Wrestle Palooza, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania. So the shows keep going. It’s just whatever happens between now and five years.”

On if she would return to wrestling after starting a family: “I think wrestling’s in my blood. I don’t know any different. Like, I love it. But I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs, and she’s 50, looks better than half the roster. She’s killing it. So I don’t think that door will ever close. It’s just I do know I want to step away to have children when that time is.”

— Jaida Parker says her matches with Jordynne Grace in WWE NXT have elevated both competitors.

Speaking on the “Going Ringside” podcast, Parker reflected on being eliminated by Grace in the Royal Rumble and explained how their matches have challenged them to grow. She said,

“No, it was not a good memory. I wouldn’t say bitter. I’ve just been on a rampage, let’s just say, because in the Rumble, she was there and then she came to NXT. So that was my time to… I just felt like I couldn’t get her away from me. I was like, ‘Okay, if you really wanna do this, let’s do this,’ and we’ve been going like this since she got here. But she’s made me better. I feel like I’ve made her better as a person in the ring as well because we just go at it. I know I can go at it with her and I’m really waiting to go at it with her again…”