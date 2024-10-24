Expect to see some more of JBL in the coming weeks.

Ahead of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 this Saturday night, October 26, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, the WWE Hall of Fame legend has resurfaced on social media with an interesting post.

JBL, who has been appearing at the last couple of TNA Wrestling pay-per-views, wrote the following tease via X on Wednesday evening:

“Just getting started. Next couple of weeks could be fun, for me.”

The post included a photo of his recent appearance at the MLW FIGHTLAND event.