JBL’s excitement for the upcoming year in the wrestling industry signals that big things are on the horizon for him.

After re-establishing himself with appearances across multiple promotions like GCW, AAA, MLW, and TNA Wrestling, he’s eager to make 2025 a standout year.

On a recent edition of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL shared his plans. He said,

“I was thinking about that when I turned 58. I thought, ‘This is gonna be the year that some fun stuff, crazy stuff’s gonna happen.’ I’ve been planning this for a while, and COVID happened and I got bored, I’ve been wanting to do some stuff in the wrestling business because it’s what I love, it’s what I always wanted to do, and now I’m getting a chance to do it. I’ve got some plans coming up, so hopefully this year will be a year to be remembered.”

Previously, JBL expressed his disappointment over his stint with Baron Corbin.

