– The mystery surrounding JBL’s recent unadvertised appearances in the main event of the past three TNA Wrestling pay-per-views continued after TNA Turning Point 2024 at WrestleCade 2024 this past weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After the November 29 special event, TNA shared a new backstage video on social media that shows JBL after his appearance in the Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards main event for the TNA World Championship.

EXCLUSIVE: The mystery surrounding @JCLayfield's presence in TNA only deepens following #TNATurningPoint Watch Turning Point on TNA+: https://t.co/kbp2bf9kF1 pic.twitter.com/sZM2UfGRzg — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 4, 2024

– The 2024 TNA Wrestling End Of Year Awards have arrived. You can cast your vote and help decide the winners in the ongoing polls, which will remain open from now until Friday. For more information, visit SurveyMonkey.com.

It's that time of year again. You decide the winners in our 2024 end of year awards – the polls are open NOW until this Friday! Vote HERE: https://t.co/gYKoK9N58L pic.twitter.com/3O9QUmazbN — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 2, 2024

– Joe Hendry shared a photo of himself and former WWE Superstar The Great Khali on social media this past Saturday. Check out the picture via the post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of the TNA Wrestling star.

Me and Khali pic.twitter.com/Lpu4HrlOIQ — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) December 1, 2024

– TNA Wrestling returns with the post-Turning Point 2024 episode of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight at 8/7c. Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 5 episode:

* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (TNA Tag Titles)

* The Good Hands vs. PCO & Sami Callihan

* Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin (TNA X-Division Title Eliminator)

* We will hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth

* Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Sinner & Saint vs. Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eric Young & Jonathan Gresham

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.