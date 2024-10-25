John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) is feeling great after undergoing stem cell treatment.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a photo from a recent a workout session. He captioned the pic with,

“First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”

JBL has recently been making appearances for several independent promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW.