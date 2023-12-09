A “Wrestling GOD” was on-hand for the 21st annual Tribute To The Troops.

This week’s special Tribute To The Troops themed episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. kicked off with a special rendition of “God Bless America” by 2024 Grammy-nominated artists The War And Treaty.

After that, the cameras settled at ringside to show JBL joining Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick on the call for the three-man commentary team for this week’s Tribute To The Troops special edition of WWE SmackDown.

From there, things moved on to the first of two U.S. Title Contender Tournament bouts, with Santos Escobar and Dragon Lee each making their ring entrances. Before the bell sounded, however, another surprise appearance took place.

WWE RAW Superstar and member of The Judgment Day, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio made his way out next and settled at ringside to get a closer look at the match.

As noted, “Dirty” Dom defends his title against Dragon Lee, with Rey Mysterio in his corner, at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

After the match, which saw Santos Escobar win to advance in the tourney, Dom-Dom got into the ring and raised his NXT North American title over a fallen Dragon Lee as the commentators promoted their title tilt tomorrow night at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.