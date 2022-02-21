During his recent interview with Inside the Ropes WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke about his love of current star Baron Corbin, and how the former world champion would love to manage Corbin somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to manage Baron Corbin:

“I Love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage.”

Says his size limits who he can manage:

The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size.”