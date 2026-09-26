Show: Wrestling Epicenter courtesy of www.WrestlingEpicenter.com

Guest: “JC Ice” Jamie Dundee

DateL 09/25/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

In the past month, a lot has been said about Jamie Dundee, the former JC the Ice Baby. Jamie is the son of “Superstar” Bill Dundee who we just lost. So, he was thrust into the spotlight due to the unfortunate passing of his father. Then, he had a blow up with KWK Brand over what he felt was a lackluster effort on an agreed to action figure set of himself and long-time tag partner Wolfie D as they are the duo of PG-13. And, well, it got a little carried away.

Here for the first time ever on the Wrestling Epicenter is Jamie to discuss all of the above as well as his growing up with the late Brian Christopher, Jeff Jarrett, and beyond. We also get some honesty about his run in the WWF as part of the Nation of DOmination, his being a head trainer for ECW’s House of Hardcore for a stint, and working with WCW and getting caught up in the political gaga of it all. Plus, a fantastic story about selling illegal substances on the bus ride from the Dallas Sportatorium back to Dallas because nobody would believe he, as an 17 year old kid, was responsible for the 60 pounds of pot on the bus.

An open and honest chat with what I would call a good dude who just happens to have a hot temper – A description that would describe me pretty well also. Enjoy!

Don’t forget to visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for our entire interview catalog including our interview with the “Superstar” Bill Dundee himself from 2019 and “The King” Jerry Lawler from back in 2007. Nearly 25 years of wrestling media history in one place! And, come check out our store and help us out to keep us running free and clear!

Listen on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BW9RaXG1Mvg

JC ICE:

On the passing of his father “Superstar” Bill Dundee:

“Yeah, man, it’s like anything, it’s, uh, I don’t know if the surrealness is set in yet because being in the wrestling business, you know, sometimes you go weeks and months because you’re on the road six, seven days a week, you go a long time without speaking to family members or whatever, you know what I mean? Not on purpose, but you just, I’m in one town, my dad’s in another, you know, working for different companies, you know, so sometimes literally been weeks and months. And so it’s kind of like, at first, you don’t, you don’t even realize, you know, I don’t think it’s set in. And I really don’t realize he’s gone yet because, you know, it’s one of those, you know, I haven’t talked to him in, in a week and a half, but that’s normal in the wrestling business. So, and just, you know, try and when I pick the phone up one day and try to call him to ask him something to win, it’ll probably just hit me hard, man, you know, yes, thank you.”

On Jerry Lawler challenging his dad to one last match just days before he died:

“He had just got a left field for real, Ed, but you know, him and him and my dad, my dad and Lawler and Jimmy Hart actually did a Make-A-Wish Foundation thing in Tupelo, Mississippi, the night that he passed, you know, they did it when it was like the day, that day they were there. And then he went back to the hotel and he took his last breath at 3:30 in the morning. And so it was one of those, I don’t know where Lawler got that. And then, you know, that’s crazy you asked that because when I called the King at 5:30 in the morning, I woke him up and I said, well, King, uh, uh, the superstar is gone, brother. I said, but, uh, so I don’t guess we’ll ever get that last match in, I said, but, you know, if you still want to get one more match in, I’m around, holler at me and I’ll come in there and kick your butt.”

On what went wrong the KWK Brand action figure deal:

“Well, I mean, first of all, it was one of those, he just got the wrath of my dad dying and, uh, you know, the buildup and it was in the emotion, uh, all built up. And what happened was the, the, the guy that made them, they look nothing like us. They look like shit actually. And someone commented, God, they don’t look nothing like PG 13.

So I commented underneath it. “You’re 100% correct. They looked absolutely nothing like us.””

On how it went to the next level:

“Well then the guy took it upon himself to message me and it just happened to be at the wrong time and hit me at the wrong way. And, uh, he said, well, “I can just pull this off the line right now.” And I said, “Well, I don’t give a f*** what you do. You can pull anything you want, you jack off!” But they don’t look nothing f***ing like me. So f*** you. And that’s it. He got the wrath of, uh, and he’s still going to make the Wolfie D one, I guess, or whatever. But I mean, here’s the thing. You’re not going to sell none if they don’t look like the person, because I am a fan of a lot of things. And I have a lot of action figures that I have purchased throughout my life. And if they didn’t look like the person I was purchasing, I’m not going to buy them. You know what I mean? So, I mean, I believe the dude, the dude just, he said, “if you’re not going to support these, then we’ll pull them off the line.” And I said, well, I’m not going to support it because they look like shit. So take that.And that was the end of it. So and then he’s like, well, I’m pulling them out, you know, and, and, and as usual, I get a little, uh, uh, uh, carried away and shit. And I, I said a few racial things about his slant eyes and stuff like that. And I, it is what it is. I mean, f*** your feelings. I’m a Donald Trump guy. I don’t give a shit what he thinks. And I don’t f***ing, I don’t like China anyway. They f***ing use five year old kids and pay them a nickel a day to make shit. So I don’t care. f*** that guy and his f***ing piece of shit action figures for real.” what people don’t understand is I was born in Sydney, Australia. I moved to America when I was five years old. Everything I’ve learned, I learned from America. So, if you don’t blame me, blame America.

On if he and Wolfie D are “cool” even though Wolfie is sticking with KWK and they dropped him:

“Nah, we ain’t never really been cool. Nah, well, Wolfie’s a turncoat, man. He’s one of them dudes that plays the side of the fence that best fits Wolfie. Me, I’m a real motherf***er. I am who I am, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And, uh, no, I haven’t spoke to Wolfie in years before these conventions. And, I didn’t want to do the conventions because Wolfie’s an alcoholic. And, Wolfie, I don’t do drugs no more. When you don’t do drugs anymore and you hang around with people that are alcoholics, they’re not fun. They suck, actually. So, the moral of the story is Wolfie would go for $250, where I’m not going for under $1,000 because I’m not going for the party. I go for the money now, or I’d rather stay home. You know what I mean? And, he wants to go for the party still. And, so be it. If that’s the case, party on, brother. But, for me, I’m not doing it. It ain’t happening. So, therefore, I know showed a bunch of places and all that because of the reason, once I figured out the miles and the math and I added up the money, I’m like, I’m not going to make a nickel. I ain’t going.”

On how he decided to partake in the family business:

“You can ask me anything, bro, and I’ll give you what I feel to be the most honest answer I can. Well, I’ll tell it to you like this. My daddy said to me when I was 16 years, I was 15 fixing to turn 16 and I was still in the eighth grade. Most people in the eighth grade are 13. So, I wasn’t that big of a scholar. I’m smart. I just don’t do well with authority. If you know, I’m one of them guys that, you know, when you say that fire’s hot, I had to put my hand in it to make sure it was really hot, and then I found out it was. You know what I mean? But, my daddy said, this is what my old man said to me, and it made me want to become a wrestler. He said, boy, you want to be my manager? And, at the time, he was the booker for Ron Fuller in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company was called USA Wrestling. It had split off of Continental out of Florida. And so, he became the booker. And so, I was on the road with my dad selling his gimmicks, and he was giving me 10% of the gimmick sales. You know what I mean? So, if he made $100, I made $10. But, I mean, it didn’t matter. I was just going with my dad, really. And so, he said to me, you want to be my manager? And I go, I don’t know. And he said, well, I told Ron Fuller that, my boy, I have to be my manager. I’m not switching heels. He said, because I got you off the streets, and you’re doing good. He said, if you want to be a wrestler, son, I can guarantee this. There’s more money, more pussy, and more fame than you can poke a stick at. And so, I thought, well, yep, that’s me. I’ll take it. I’ll do that, Pop. And from there, yeah, what a sales pitch.”

On an early lesson on how to make extra money as a wrestler:

“But, see, before that, when I was eight years old, I was wearing jumpsuits like my daddy at the local wrestling in Nashville. You know, when they wrestled at the fairgrounds every Saturday night, I would wear my jumpsuit to match my dad. And he said, I come in the dressing room, and I said, Pop, them old women out there smell, man. They stink like alcohol and tobacco and shit, and they want me to hug them and kiss them. And he said, well, charge them. So, I thought, well, okay. So, when I went back out the dressing room door, them old women said, come here, little Dundee, I’d like a hug. I said, man, hugs are a dollar, and kisses are too. And them old women were saying, well, here’s $5. You give me two of each. And I’d say, damn it. No, okay, but I’d do it. And then I thought, you know, I could do this the rest of my life, bro. I could do this until I’m 100 years old. This is a good gig right here.”

On if “JC The Ice Baby” was inspired by Vanilla Ice:

“That’s where I stole it. That was it. That’s where I got it, from Vanilla Ice, because he was a little white rapper, but also he had already got a little heat in the rap world, you know. And then Suge Knight held him over the balcony and made him sign rights. I mean, so, because he was a little rich kid that said he was a poor kid, yada, yada. But anyway, I was a little rich kid. And so, I thought, you know what, what better persona. So, my dad was actually the one that said, you ought to call yourself Ice Baby, because J.C., my middle name is cared, C-A-I-R-D. It’s a Scottish name. So, my name is Jamie Cared Dundee. So, therefore, my daddy said, call yourself J.C. Ice Baby. So, there it was. So, we put Vanilla Ice on Ice Baby, and I was a heel manager. And so, that’s where J.C., the Ice Baby, came from, was because Vanilla Ice. So, and, you know, I ain’t never met him yet. I’m surprised I have never ran into him. All the places I’ve been and done, and him too, and we’ve been on same kind of, you know, with the Juggalos and the Insane Clown Posse, but I still ain’t never met him yet. But one day, I believe I’ll meet him.”

On growing up a Dundee with Brian Christopher, a Lawler:

“It’s kind of like around here in Kentucky, they have the Hatfields and the McCoys. You know, it’s kind of like that. Me and Brian were, and I guess still are, we’re the exact same people. We just were raised by the same people. They just had different names, me and Brian. But, see, Brian’s mom and daddy were divorced. So, Brian saw his dad on the weekends and stuff. You know what I mean? My dad was home every night. But still, me and Brian were two peas of a pod. In the end, Brian got plumbed just crazy. I don’t know what happened to Brian. I guess he said, f*** it, and he just got nuts. But, I mean, Brian did it right. Brian worked out. Brian trained. Brian did everything. Brian didn’t do drugs. Brian saved his money. Brian bought a big, huge house. Brian had a wife and a kid.”

On if he ever saw that Brian Christopher was out of control:

“I don’t know what happened, man. All of a sudden, Brian just clicked, and he was getting DUIs, and he was running the streets, and he was in the hood houses, and he was just something, things that Brian Christopher would have never done, man. I just don’t know. But, I guess, in life, you never know where somebody’s really at, you know? But I loved him, and he was definitely a big part of my life, especially after, you know, we grew up and started in the wrestling business. But Brian came to my house many, many times and stayed weeks and months. I mean, literally, because, you know, we wrestled seven days a week back then, six days a week, twice on Saturday. So, if we were in the Memphis end, I would stay with Brian. And if we were in just the Louisville end, down here by Evansville, Louisville, we’d stay at my house, because, you know, that’s where I live. So, it was one of them. We were together seven days a week, 365 days a year for, shit, five, eight years, something like that every day, you know? So, Brian meant a lot to me and my family. I mean, my daughters, my wife, all of them. They just, Brian was a big part of our family. And when Brian passed away, it was like we lost, just like now, we lost someone in our family, you know?”

On the legendary Sportatorium in Dallas:

“I could never picture anything but pro wrestling being held in that building, really. It was what wrestling was made on, you know? Kind of like the old, it was rickety and it was wooden and it was a big circle. The building itself was a circle, man, and you would go down the stairs into the ring and it was in the middle of the circle, you know? And I always thought they maybe fought chickens there when we weren’t wrestling there, really, because it had a dirt floor and all kind of shit. I just assumed that it was elsewhere. I think it was a barn of some kind or, but you know, when I watched the movie, the casino, growing up in the wrestling business, we already knew about all the territories and stuff, but people that didn’t know, they didn’t have cable TV back then and stuff. A lot of people never knew that there was other wrestling places, you know? When I was a little kid growing up, I didn’t know there was anything but Bill Dundee and Jerry Lawler in the wrestling world. I didn’t really, and then as I got older, you know, my sister married beautiful Bobby Eaton, so then I found out about North Carolina and then cable TV hit, and that’s when, you know, the TVS station came and Turner and then my brother-in-law, Bobby and Ricky Morton and all them went off to work for TVS and then my dad became the booker there and then we traveled all around, you know, the world, actually, you know? And I realized, damn, wrestling’s way bigger than just Memphis. I really didn’t know until I was probably 12 years old that there was even anything but Memphis wrestling, you know?”

On selling pot on the tour bus when the USWA worked the Sportatorium in Dallas:

“Well, and for those that don’t know, we used to take Waylon Jennings’ tour bus, okay? Waylon Jennings, little Jerry Jarrett, his tour bus. On Friday nights, we would wrestle somewhere by Memphis and then we would jump on a tour bus and we would take the tour bus to Dallas, Texas and we would get there, no, no, let me rephrase that, Thursday night.Friday night, we wprled Friday, Thursday night, we’d get on the bus, we’d pull into Dallas, Texas about noon Friday. The show would start at seven o’clock and then we’d be back on the bus and we’d come back to Memphis Friday night and we would be there in time to do the live Memphis wrestling show on Saturday morning. But me being an 18-year-old wild kid, man, I thought to myself, I bet I could make a lot of money running weed from Dallas, Texas to Memphis. So in 1988, when I was 17, I was buying 10 or 20 pounds of marijuana and throwing it up underneath that tour bus and I was bringing it back to Memphis and then I was selling the shit out of it, man. And, you know, that’s something I never told and a lot of the wrestlers knew years later but I never told nobody that publicly but I guess 40 years later, there ain’t much they can do about it now, right? But yeah, I figured if they pulled the bus over, they would never blame the 18-year-old kid for the 40 pounds of weed. It would have to be one of the big stars. It doesn’t bother me. ”

On why the USWA really left Dallas:

“What the problem was was that their company had folded and their egos were bruised. So what else? Nobody’s going to say, hey, my ego’s bruised, our company folded and Memphis came in here. So why not just say Memphis was too soft? You know what I mean? I mean, for real. But Jerry Jarrett came in there and then we would have turned it around. It was going to start picking back up and he was going to start using Kerry and Kevin again. But they showed up one night all f***ed up like Kerry and Kevin did in their days and Jerry Jarrett said, I ain’t doing this shit. And that’s when Jerry Jarrett pulled out and six months later, they closed it forever.”

On Frank Dusek saying USWA left Dallas because they didn’t sell ad revenue:

“I don’t know. Because like I say, I listened to him on the Monty and Pharaoh show, and I just had to go on there and call that out and say, listen, I don’t know if Mr. Dusick remembers or not, or he got Alzheimer’s or what, but he just said on one statement, I never met Fritz von Erich. And then the very next line, he said I was there when they signed the contract that Fritz sent him to sign the contract. Well, that’s never going to happen, especially if you don’t know the guy, so I don’t know. You know, maybe he just forgot.”

On if Memphis Wrestling or a show like it could succeed today:

“You know, it’s like anything. With the Internet world, I’m going to have to say no. Because see, what people don’t realize is there was no Internet. There was no cable TV in the 80s, in the early 90s and 70s and 80s when that drew big money. There was none of that. So if you lost or lose or leave town, you could pack your bags and your family and you could move to Florida and you could work for a year or two, and nobody did. The people just think you’re at home because you lost or lose or leave town. They didn’t know that every time we lost or lose or leave town, my dad already had a job booked to go work in Atlanta or wherever. You see what I’m saying? So I really don’t think you could do the territories anymore because the Internet would just kill it for you. As soon as you lost the match, the Internet would say, well, you ever done these on the way to go work for a businessman in New York? Well, that would just kill the whole deal, man. So I really don’t think you can go back to that because of the Internet and cable TV.”

On if he enjoyed his run in the WWE and the Nation of DOmination:

“I enjoyed the money. As far as the going to do it and shit, it sucked because everybody up there is egotistical pricks who are all worried about their spot and their job. And we always have a running joke that says in the wrestling business like up there, when somebody dies, they don’t mourn, they celebrate because that’s a spot opening up. You know what I mean? And that’s how bad it is up there. It’s not fun at all. The wrestling world I’m from was a mafia type of wrestling world. We were a family. We were a mafia. We loved everything about each other. It was birthday parties. My mama hung out with wrestlers’ wives. My daddy hung out with wrestlers. And I hung out with wrestlers’ kids. And that was it. But all that’s gone now. And so be it.”

On wrestling probably never unionizing:

“Like I say, the world’s a different world. But back in our days, man, it was a family. It was a bond. You don’t have that no more. You’re never going to get that back because why would The Rock want to give me some of his $15 million he made last year, right? So that’s why there’ll never be a union. There’ll never be none of that shit in the wrestling business because nobody wants to stick together. But I hated it. Hated it. Hated it. Wrestling up there. Yeah. Yeah. No, because let me ask you. If right now me and you are working in a company and they say, I’m going to get rid of Jamie and I’m going to give you $5 million more, would you really care? No, you would want your $5 million, right? I mean, that’s just the bottom line. The bottom line is if you could get the wrestlers to stick together, it would work. But how are you going to get them to stick together? Because they’re going to pull one of you to the side and they’re going to say, hey, Jamie, if you ditch that idiot Wolfie D, I’ll give you another $2 million for the year. Hey, he’s gone. You know what I mean? Look at Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty. Marty Jannetty is just as good as Shawn Michaels ever was. But it was one of those just, you know, and that’s the cutthroat part of the wrestling business, man. It’s all about me, me, me, me, me, me. And if you don’t believe that, then just watch all the shows and TVs. It’s all about not what you know is who you know and that fits anything in life. And if Bisbee Man got mad at Marty Jannetty and told Shawn I’d give you an extra money and get rid of Marty, guess what? They got rid of Marty. You see what I’m saying? I mean, there’s no way to get them to stick together. Actually, I felt like I fit in. Matter of fact, I felt like they were lucky I was there. And the reason I say that is because my daddy was Bill Dundee. My brother-in-law’s beautiful Bobby Eaton. I am from a wrestling dynasty of legacy. So how is any of them, my daddy fired, give Shawn Michaels his first job. My daddy fired 80% of the guys that were in the WWE. When I went there, my dad had already fired them from WCW or from USWA or from NWA or from Georgia. Because you know, my dad booked in every company everywhere. Jim Crockett, you know, Bill Watts, all that. So therefore, my dad, to me, I think that was the problem. I didn’t go there like you’re supposed to go there. You’re supposed to go there and shut your mouth and just listen and you know, whatever. You know, me, I’m always me, like I said. So I put my two cents in whether they asked for it or not. And maybe that was the wrong thing to do. But I didn’t care because I didn’t call them. They called me!”

On why Dark Side of the Ring hasn’t covered Brian Christopher’s story:

“The Dark Side of the Ring, the Brian Christopher one’s never going to come about because Jerry Lawler’s never going to give permission. He’s never going to give permission because he’s going to have to say that his son was on drugs because Lawler’s a big, I don’t know if people know this or not, but he’s an anti-drug guy 100%. He’s never done a drug in his life, never hit a joint, never took a sip of alcohol, nothing. He’s never put no kind of narcotics or anything in his body. Therefore, he’s anti-drug. So when he found out Brian Christopher was doing drugs, it was a super shock to him, you know. Hell, it was a super shock to me and I did drugs in my heyday. But Brian Christopher’s story is never going to get the okay for him to ever get it put on the air because Jerry Lawler’s going to have to admit that he didn’t bond Brian out of jail because if Jerry Lawler would have just bonded Brian Christopher out of jail, he wouldn’t be dead today, no matter how he died, whether he hung himself or somebody strangled him. Either way, he’s gone. But Jerry Lawler has to live with that. He’s got all the money a man could ever want and he didn’t bond his kid out of jail because he was trying to show him tough love. Well, that’s got to eat a man on the inside forever. You know, it’s got to!”

On his stint in ECW and as a trainer at the House of Hardcore:

“Well, I mean, another thing, Tommy Dreamer is my friend. And after we did the pay-per-view, you know, we put the Dudley boys over on the pay-per-view.

You know, it’s like I think I went to jail or something and then when I got out, Wolfie, I think, was working for TNA maybe. And then I went to ECW or was TNA even started then? I can’t really remember. So then it was just me and my best friend Mike Anthony, Mike Lozanski, me and him ran together everywhere. He’s the one that took me and Wolfie to Mexico and then Wolfie f***ing left and I stayed. And then Puerto Rico, Wolfie did the deal with the Bengay and the guys and he had to leave, so I stayed. So me and Mike Anthony just was traveling around everywhere, just working where, you know, and then so they gave me the job actually to run the wrestling school. And so that’s what I went to ECW. I lived in Long Island and I was running the wrestling school. That was kind of the deal when I first went there. And that was the reason I was doing a couple singles matches by myself, but I really wasn’t even going to work for the company at that time. I was just going to teach them boys how to talk and how to take bumps and shit. Because, you know, ECW, they talk about it being hardcore, but 80% of the show wasn’t hardcore because if so, by the time it gets to the main event, it’s boring. Everybody’s tired of seeing it, you know? So they saved that for Sandman, Sabu, Van Dam, and all them. At the end, you know, the first four or five matches were regular wrestling matches. Well, it was going to be, but it was one of those. I stayed about a month and then I’m like, you know what, man, f*** this shit. First of all, you know what really pissed me off? They didn’t have biscuits and gravy, and I’m from the South. And they didn’t have, I swear, that’s funny to say, but they didn’t have biscuits and gravy, so I said, man, f*** this place. I’m not staying here, man. They don’t have biscuits and gravy. So I packed my shit and went on back home. But for about three weeks, yes, I did run the wrestling school. And then, you know, Tommy Dreamer’s my friend, so Tommy Dreamer would pay me out of his pocket, I guess, because, you know, Pauly Dangerously kept all the money, you know, on all them other guys. So I guess it was one of those. Lucky for me, Dreamer was my friend. Well, yeah, right, well, here it is. Jeff brought us in, and it was one of those deals where if you were on Jeff’s side and Russo’s side, there was no room for you. If it would have been Bischoff’s side, we would have stayed. You see what I’m saying?”

On how he got hired by WCW:

“It was one of those. You see, I never followed wrestling or nothing like that as far as when I’m in the wrestling business. I only watched my match on my shows just to see how it went, if I thought it was good or what I needed to fix. And so I didn’t even have a clue about the WCW thing that was going on when we went there. Because, see, Jeff Jarrett had to be, they were running Nashville, and at that time, me and my partner Wolfie were working for a security group called Rock Solid Security who does all the concerts and everything in Nashville, Tennessee. Well, Wolfie’s dad was the big boss, and he come to us and said, listen, Jeff Jarrett’s coming here to sell advance tickets. Do y’all want to guard him? And Wolfie said no, and I said yes, wait a minute, we do want to guard him because if we guard him, we might be able to get a job.

And so that’s how it went. When Jeff pulled up in the limousine, I come and opened up the door and said, follow me, Mr. Jarrett. And he said, “What in the hell are y’all doing?” I said, “Making $10 an hour, follow me, sir.” And we got a big laugh, and we walked into the Mid-South Coliseum, I mean the one in Nashville, whatever the hell it’s called. They tore it down now, I think. But anyway, Jeff sold advance tickets, and we sat there for three hours and guarded him. And when Jeff left, phone rang, we started that Monday night at Monday Night Nitro. He said, come on, man, I got y’all, y’all starting Monday night, so deal. So it was one of those, if we would have went in with someone else, might have still been there, but when it came down to splitting, and I think Jeff did something with Hogan that Bishop and all them off or whatever, wouldn’t put him over or lay down in the middle of the ring or something and said, that’s the only way you can beat me, or something like that. So everybody that was in with Jeff and all them, they just said, no, man, they got rid of all of us. Yeah, well, I think what it was was they wanted Jeff to put Hogan over, and then Bishop and them wanted Hogan, I mean, Russo and them wanted Hogan to put Jeff over. So Jeff said, no, I’m not f***ing doing this. So if you’re gonna beat me, I’ll just go down here and lay in the middle of the f***ing ring! And that was the heat there, I think.”

On who Jamie Dundee is in 2026:

“Man, he is a grandfather. He is a father. I mean, because these are things that people probably think, well, so what, so is everybody, but ain’t quite like that in the wrestling business. In the wrestling business, it’s all about the wrestling business, but that’s any entertainment business. Anybody that’s an entertainer has gave up everybody and everything they know to do the entertainment part, because you have to, you know what I mean? It’s just, it comes with it. You have to just dedicate your life to whatever it is that you’re trying to chase, because in a great country of America, you can fulfill any dream you got as long as you just stick with it and just drive and drive and just try it until you make it, because everybody’s gonna get a shot. Just a lot of people don’t know how to handle that shot. But me, I finally realized the wrestling world, it was over. The whole wrestling world in general was over. You know what I mean? There’s no territories. There’s nowhere to go. So I just concentrated on trying to make myself, as you could say, adapt back into the normal life, you know, because normal life is a whole different world than the fantasy world. That’s what I came from, you know? And so now, I’m a grandfather, a father. I love seeing my grandkids. I love seeing my children. I’m slow. Life is slow.”

On getting off drugs and alcohol:

“I’m 17 years off of drugs, so that sucks, but everyone else is happy, so be it. And so, I mean, I’m just like anybody. You know, I’m 55 years old, so I basically retired from the entertainment world. I still do a few things here and there every now and then, but, I mean, apart from that, I’m just, I live a slow, mellow life. Yes, sure enough, and the best part about grandkids is when you’re tired, you can just give them back. Time to go home. I mean, here’s the thing. I hate it, but I love it. I hate, I hate, I hate the wrestling business probably as much as I love the wrestling business, because I don’t know nothing else. There’s no ad in the newspaper that says, wanted washed up old wrestlers that f***ed their careers off over drugs. We’re looking for them. You know, there’s no, it’s not. I mean, really, if you’re a bricklayer, you can go to anywhere on this planet and lay brick. You know what I mean? And there’s always somebody looking for a bricklayer if you lay brick, but if you wrestle and after it’s over, there’s no book for it. There’s no, uh, there’s no, nobody around to tell you, Hey man, listen, the wrestling business is like prostitutions. The highest pimp wins you and save your money because if not, in the end you have nothing, you know, there’s no, no, no, no book. Not saying a lots and lots of people have made lots of money in the wrestling business, but hell, 80% of the people that were in the wrestling business, die homeless and broke in a f***ing hotel room. And that’s just pitiful. That’s terrible. And I would not let that happen to me because I accepted the fact that it was over. And that’s what the problem is. Guys cannot accept the fact that it’s over. That’s like anything. It’s hard to go from WrestleMania 13 to working at Walmart, greeting people at the door. You know, it’s just a hard, hard way to go. But I finally admitted to myself, it’s over. And it was fun. White lasted and it lasted 35 years for me. And that’s a hell of a run at anything. And I had a blast and I got a lot of great funny stories, but like Kid Rock said, I’m f***ing 55 and I can’t remember none of them.””

On Bill Dundee implying they don’t speak in our 2019 interview saying “Is he Living?” about him:

“As a matter of fact, I haven’t talked to my dad in the last two years. I went and saw him about three times, but before that, it was seven years before I talked to him. And the reason being is because my dad, and for those that know him and know me and know him, and it’s one of those, maybe we were so much alike that we couldn’t stand it.You know, I don’t know because people tell me I’m just like him, but also my dad, he’s from the old school world where money meant everything. Money was the world. If it wasn’t, didn’t money, money meant more than family’s lives. I mean, honestly, and you know, and my dad grew up with me and he’s a hell of a story. He came from Scotland at 13, he got on a f***ing boat and it’s, he didn’t even know where it was going. It just floated from Scotland to Australia. Look, I’m 55 year old grown ass man. I’ve been through all kinds of projects and hoods and I’ve run with all kinds of people, but I would not get on a f***ing boat in the middle of the ocean and where it flowed on that son of a bitch, especially not knowing where it was going. I wouldn’t get on it if I knew where it was going, but not knowing where it was going at 13 f***ing years old and float for like a month. And then when it landed, it landed in Australia and he got off the boat, him and another guy and they went and joined the circus and they became circus guys. And they walked where he learned the trapeze artists and all that. And then he, from there he moved to America and became superstar, built a hell of a story and my hats off to him. I give him credit for it. But as a father and a, and a husband and a father, he was the f***ing piece of shit. And that’s just the truth, you know? But I learned from it. I broke, as they say, I broke the chain and I am a wonderful father and a wonderful husband because I broke the chain, you know?”

On if he’ll apologize to KWK:

“Listen, I’m just going to say it on your show and listen, that slant eyed motherf***er would get an apology on me like f***ing Pearl Harbor would from America for dropping bombs, baby. That’s you believe that f***ing shit? Because listen, I’m not sorry for what I said. I’m sorry because the world had to hear it and their feelings were hurt. But listen, I don’t give a f***. It ain’t like none of these people ever in my life are going to change anything in my life. You know what I mean? f*** that dog. I don’t have to have a dog. And if he wants an apology, I got one for you. Go f*** yourself. Slant eyed and quit making them f***ing kids with them making a nickel a day. Make that dog get a real f***ing job, you f***ing piece of shit. But there’s my apologies. KWK, you’re welcome.”

On final thoughts on KWK:

“That shit, though, man. But I mean, you know, first of all, this is what they offer you. Fifteen hundred dollars and one set of dolls. And I said, well, one set of dolls, I mean, I got family members and get every time, anytime I’ve done anything else with action figures, stuffed little f***ing teddy bears, whatever. You always get as many as you want. And see, and when he sent me, that’s why I screenshotted it. He said, we can just pull this right off the line. Like, I get my f***. You’re going to give me fifteen hundred fifty dollars and one set of dolls and you’re going to sell them for seventy bucks a set. f*** you, man. You know what I mean? I mean, he’s one of them people that bothers me because they they can’t make money doing nothing for their sales. So they make it on everybody else’s name. And that bothers me in life. You know what I mean?

And he said he said, well, these are real expensive to make and they’re just just becoming a pain in the ass. f*** you. Get a better f***ing company.”