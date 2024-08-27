Jacob C. Paul is “#AllElite.”

Wait, who?

On Tuesday, August 27, Jacob C. Paul of JCP Designs announced that he has reached a deal with All Elite Wrestling as an artist for their merchandise department.

“Thanks to the folks at Pro Wrestling Tees, I’m proud to announce that I am now an official artist for AEW merch,” he wrote in a post announcing the news on social media. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with AEW talent before and I look forward to work with more of the amazing roster! Keep an eye on Shop AEW for my designs!”

In addition to AEW talent and other pro wrestling promotions and wrestlers, JCP Designs has also worked on designs for such big-hitters as Disney, Pepsi, Pixar, Star Wars, Pokemon.

