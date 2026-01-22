On this week’s episode of JCW “Lunacy”, Matt Cardona defends his JCW Heavyweight World Title against the winner of a three-way match between “Cowboy” James Storm, Mr. Anderson and a Mystery Opponent!

Also, “Big” Vito has a falling out with BOTH Vince Russo and Jasmin St. Claire, Kerry Morton smells a RAT and Violent J buys Air Time!

PLUS an ATTEMPTED MURDER?!

Matches Include:

* Jeeves vs. Mr. 50’s

* Facade vs. Ninja Mack in the second match in a series of 3 for the JCW American Title

* “Cactus” Mike vs. Mickie Knuckles

* Dani Mo vs. JCW Women’s Champion “Hollyhood” Haley J in a Doors, Ladders and Chairs Match (with a very special referee)

* “The “Outbreak” (w/Barnabus), Steven Flowe and CoKane vs. Jasmin St. Claire’s Monster Corp and “Big” Vito