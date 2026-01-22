On this week’s episode of JCW “Lunacy”, Matt Cardona defends his JCW Heavyweight World Title against the winner of a three-way match between “Cowboy” James Storm, Mr. Anderson and a Mystery Opponent!
Also, “Big” Vito has a falling out with BOTH Vince Russo and Jasmin St. Claire, Kerry Morton smells a RAT and Violent J buys Air Time!
PLUS an ATTEMPTED MURDER?!
Matches Include:
* Jeeves vs. Mr. 50’s
* Facade vs. Ninja Mack in the second match in a series of 3 for the JCW American Title
* “Cactus” Mike vs. Mickie Knuckles
* Dani Mo vs. JCW Women’s Champion “Hollyhood” Haley J in a Doors, Ladders and Chairs Match (with a very special referee)
* “The “Outbreak” (w/Barnabus), Steven Flowe and CoKane vs. Jasmin St. Claire’s Monster Corp and “Big” Vito
This week’s episode of JCW “Lunacy” can be seen here for free, beginning on Thursday, January 22nd, at 7PM Eastern.