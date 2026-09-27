Kerry Morton appeared to win the JCW American Championship on the 100th episode of JCW Lunacy. One second later, the title and his place on the show were gone.

Morton faced champion Father Bronson in the last of three five-minute challenges. The stipulation required Morton to pin Bronson in under five minutes or be fired from Juggalo Championship Wrestling in the show’s storyline. Caleb Konley urged Bronson to run down the clock before the match, making the time limit as important as the fall itself.

The ring announcer initially declared Morton the winner and new champion, and Morton celebrated with the belt. JCW then ruled that the official time was 5:01, one second beyond the limit. Bronson retained the American Championship, while Morton was fired under the match stipulation.

Morton removed his boots and left them in the ring after the decision. The moment closed a long-running JCW story for Morton, although the episode did not establish whether he is leaving the promotion outside its television narrative. The turn comes as Violent J resumes JCW’s creative direction following Vince Russo’s departure.

Source: Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) Lunacy Episode 100, Psychopathic Records.