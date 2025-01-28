WWE Superstar JD McDonagh took to Twitter following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW after he took a nasty bump on the announcer’s table while executing a moonsault to the floor:

According to the Judgment Day member, he suffered a “couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung” and will be out of action for a “couple months.”

He wrote,

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good.

I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that.

See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻”