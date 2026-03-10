JD McDonagh has broken his silence regarding Finn Balor being kicked out of The Judgment Day.

For those who missed it, this week’s WWE Raw show featured a segment that saw Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day attack Balor, kicking him out of the group.

In a post shared via his official X account after the show, McDonagh explained his actions.

“You lied to all of us for months,” McDonagh wrote via X. “You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games. That’s never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that.”

McDonagh continued, “Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out.”

