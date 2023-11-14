The Judgment Day has decided on a leader heading into WarGames.

And they’re adding a new member to the mix.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest declared himself the leader of The Judgment Day when being pressed on the issue by Cody Rhodes in the opening promo segment.

Later in the show, The Judgment Day asked him about the remark, which he claimed he only said in the heat of the moment and didn’t mean. Regardless, the group collectively decided to name Priest the leader heading into their WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Additionally, the group decided that JD McDonagh, who once again “took the bullet” for Priest by throwing himself in front of “Senor Money In The Bank” during an attack, will become a full member of the group.