JD McDonagh has made his first public comments regarding the announcement involving himself and Finn Balor from Saturday.

As noted, it was announced at the Over The Top (OTT) Scrappermania event this weekend that the aforementioned duo from The Judgment Day in WWE will be appearing at their upcoming OTT 10th Anniversary show on October 26.

Following the announcement, McDonagh surfaced on social media and shared his thoughts on the big news.

“It’s been too long, OTT Wrestling,” McDonagh wrote via X. “See ya Oct 26. ‍♂️.”

McDonagh is a former OTT World Champion and was part of many matches widely considered to be among the best in the ten-year history of the promotion.