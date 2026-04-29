JD McDonagh recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of UNLIKELY for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, The Judgment Day member spoke about fans coming around on him lately and why he thinks that is, as well as finding a balance between taking risks and avoiding injuries.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On why he thinks fans have given him his flowers recently: “Well, I’ll let you in on a little secret. When I got my chance to come from NXT UK to NXT to land in America, I was 32 years old, and I was thinking, okay, this is finally my shot that I’ve worked for. I’ve finally gotten a nice pitch that I can swing at. So I said to myself, every single match I have in America, whether it’s on NXT 2.0, it’s on a live event, if I’m lucky enough to get on a PLE, I’m gonna give this 100%. I’m gonna full send it gonna go and not like worry about the repercussions of it for my body or any of that and I think that’s what’s kind of gotten me my flowers the fans I think they see that I’m willing to give it all in the ring and I wrestle like a psychopath sometimes. (laughs)”

On finding a balance between taking risks to have a better match and to avoid injuries: “Well, it was disappointing because it happened late January, and the second it happened, I went, ‘there goes Mania’ last year, you know? Yeah, I knew I was going to be out for a little while on the bench. Injuries happen in wrestling all the time. Nobody gets out unscathed, and the more risk you take, the more likely you are to crash and burn sometimes. But I think the more risk you take, the better match you have. So it’s kind of a balancing act.”