JD McDonagh is already thinking ahead about life after his in-ring career comes to an end.

While he remains focused on the present, the WWE Superstar recently opened up about what his future could look like once he eventually steps away from active competition.

Speaking in an interview with German Suplex Talk, McDonagh reflected on how deeply wrestling has been ingrained in his life and made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the business entirely.

“I can’t really picture my life without wrestling,” McDonagh said. “I’ve been doing wrestling since I was 12 years old. So I feel like when the day comes that I can’t get into the ring anymore, and I’m at the level that I’m happy with, and I have to pack it in, I still want to be involved and around wrestling.”

He went on to outline a few possible paths he could take, including working behind the scenes in WWE or even returning home to Ireland to start something of his own.

“Whether that’s as a producer, helping new stars put their matches together, I don’t know, maybe I’ll go back to Ireland and open my own gym. You know, the Irish Academy or something like that. I don’t know, I haven’t really thought that far ahead, to be honest with you, I’m solely focused on right now.”

A natural next step, perhaps.

Elsewhere in the interview, McDonagh also spoke about the ongoing success of The Judgment Day and what has helped the group remain relevant while elevating its members.

“I feel like that is one of the Judgment Day’s greatest strengths, is building new stars,” he said. “I know that Priest and Rhea both came out of the Judgment Day world champions. They might not have won the world championships without the Judgment Day.”

He continued by pointing to the group’s evolving lineup and the benefits it has had for its members, including himself.

“Dom’s obviously a huge star now, myself, it’s been a great vehicle for me to get into the wrestling fans and get my feet under me on the main roster, I think The Judgment Day has the longevity it has because we keep a rotating group of members and when someone gets a little too big for their boots, gets an ego, wants to be the leader we kick them out and we get back to the one point of the whole group which is no egos, no leaders.”