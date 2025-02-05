TNA wrestler JDC (Fandango in WWE) made his return to the WWE NXT brand on this week’s show to confront Lexis King.

Being billed as Fandango and using his old theme song, The System member interrupted a heel promo by King. As Lexis said that the Heritage Cup would now be a standard one fall to a finish match, JDC came to the ring.

JDC announced that The System was looking to add more gold to their trophy case. A match between the two men for the Heritage Cup will be taking place on next week’s edition of WWE NXT.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

“The name is JDC and I’m here representing The System for TNA Wrestling.”@LexisKingWWE was NOT expecting @DirtyDangoCurty to show up! 🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KnPy3PaWxT — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, a new cryptic video featuring the Vengeance Day color bars aired at several points during the show. The color bars also popped up at the very end of the show. A group of four silhouetted figures was shown, which seems to indicate The Wyatt Sicks faction? Or it could be someone else.

WWE Vengeance Day takes place on February 15th.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Eddy Thorpe attacked Trick Williams with a strap during his main event tag team match.

In the main event, Williams teamed up with Oba Femi to face off against A-Town Down Under.

While Williams and Femi were at odds for much of the match, the two were closing in on winning when Thorpe came out and hit Williams with a strap. This allowed Waller to pick up the win for his team.

Femi wound up walking off and left Williams in the ring. Thorpe continued to hit Williams with the strap until WWE NXT officials came out to the ring to break things up.

Nathan Frazer wants to see Fraxiom face off against JDC (Fandango) and Tyler Breeze.

Taking to Twitter, Frazer simply wrote,

“Fraxiom vs. Breezango when?”

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair made a surprise interruption at the Vengeance Day Summit, stirring up tension ahead of the highly anticipated NXT Women’s Championship match. The scene was set when Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley came together to discuss their rivalry ahead of Vengeance Day. Each woman passionately laid out her case for why she would emerge victorious in the upcoming title match.

Just as the intensity reached its peak, Charlotte Flair made her entrance, capturing the spotlight. She complimented each of the competitors for their talents and determination, before reminding them of her own success in NXT. Flair reflected on her previous Royal Rumble victory, where she chose to challenge for the NXT Women’s Title and defeated Rhea Ripley to claim the gold. With a confident smile, she hinted that she could very well be eyeing another run at the NXT Women’s Championship, declaring that no matter who she faces, she will walk out of WrestleMania as a champion.

The tension escalated further when Cora Jade suddenly attacked Bayley and Giulia with a bat, leaving the two women reeling. She then took a swing at Perez, who had just stated she had “no friends” when it came to the Women’s Title. The chaotic moment set the stage for what promises to be an explosive showdown at Vengeance Day.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. JDC

* Cora Jade vs. Bayley

* Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the February 15th WWE NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans (if Evans gets cleared)