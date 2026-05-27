JDC almost gave up everything due to drugs.

During a new “Immersed” documentary released by TNA Wrestling, the pro wrestling star reflected on one of those times.

While discussing his issues with drugs during his run as Fandango in WWE, the TNA Wrestling star revealed a near-death experience he had.

“There’s times when I started missing shows in WWE, because I was out partying all night,” he recalled. “I should have checked into treatment then. But it was January of 2019, I was actually supposed to fly back to TV. I’d been out of the ring for about a year with a labrum surgery, and I had a ticket to go to Oklahoma City for Raw on Sunday, and I decided to go down to Tampa and party on like a Wednesday or Thursday.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Like I just talked about, self-sabotaging,” he continued. “I didn’t wanna go back to TV and fail, or maybe I thought I would so, I decided to party for three, four days straight and then, I almost died in a hotel room, and made a call to Mark Carrano and WWE and said I was ready, and that was like the best night’s sleep I ever had — that night. I went into treatment for 60 days and it was the best 60 days of my life. Best decision I ever made, besides marrying my wife.”

Watch the complete 40-minute-plus “Immersed” documentary on JDC via the YouTube player embedded below.