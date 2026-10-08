The independent wrestling community is mourning the loss of Jeff Cannonball.

Cannonball, whose real name was Jeff Guerriero, passed away on Thursday, October 8, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 39 years old.

His wife, fellow wrestler Terra Calaway, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement shared on social media.

Cannonball publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in May 2025. His battle with the disease came after a wrestling career that began in 2010 and included appearances for several independent promotions.

In her tribute, Calaway recalled spending her husband’s final hours watching one of his favorite movies, the 1998 comedy “Dirty Work,” starring Norm MacDonald and Artie Lange.

“Wednesday night into Thursday morning, I put on Dirty Work on the tv to help lighten the mood of a rough day. Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange in a Bob Saget directed comedy movie. Jeff’s favorite movie with two of the three comedians he thought were the funniest men on the planet- Norm and Don Rickles. All it was missing was Tom Green.”

She also reflected on Cannonball’s admiration for Macdonald, recalling something he said following the comedian’s passing in 2021.

“When Norm passed away in 2021, Jeff said that the funniest man on the planet was gone. He was wrong.”

Calaway revealed that Cannonball passed away at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday, less than an hour after the movie ended.

“Less than an hour after the end of the movie on Thursday, October 8th, 2026 at 2am is the day the funniest man on the planet has gone.”

She went on to remember her husband not only for his humor and personality, but also for the life they built together over the past decade and their son, Milo.

“Jeff Guerriero, the funniest, wittiest, most charismatic man I have ever had the privilege of knowing let alone get to marry, spend 10 years with, and create a little clone of in our son Milo, has passed away after his battle with ALS. His impact on his friends, his community, and the world is endless. Jeff Guerriero and Jeff Cannonball will live forever.”

Calaway expressed the devastating impact of his passing while promising to honor his memory through raising their son.

“I will mourn him for every single day of my life while honoring him by raising a son he would be so incredibly proud of. My soul and heart are broken beyond repair.”

She concluded her tribute with a final message about the time they shared together.

“I love you Jeff. 10 years was not enough, but they are years I will cherish forever. In every timeline, in every universe, in every life, I would do all of this over again as long as it meant I got that time with you.”

Cannonball was best known for his work with Hardcore Hustle Organization (H2O), where he became a two-time H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Champion. He also competed for promotions including Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Throughout his career, Cannonball established himself as a recognizable figure on the independent wrestling scene, particularly through his involvement in hardcore wrestling.

We extend our condolences to Cannonball’s wife Terra, their son Milo, and his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

To support the family, visit TerraCalaway.com.