New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars Jeff Cobb and TJP from the United Empire will be representing NJPW at CMLL’s November 19th event from Arena Mexico. Full details can be found below.

On CMLL’s recent Informa broadcast, the Mexican promotion announced that Jeff Cobb and TJP would be a part of the November 19 Arena Mexico event. G1 Climax 31 B Block runner-up Cobb teams with TJP against the LA Dojo Saturday at Battle in the Valley, and is in six man action at NJPW STRONG tapings in Riverside this Monday.

TJP debuted in CMLL in October, and promised more United Empire presence going forward in CMLL, with the Imperial Unit fitting the bill.

Informa also saw Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Master Wato all issue congratulatory messages to CMLL on their 88th anniversary!