NJPW star and current IWGP tag champion Jeff Cobb took part in an online-meet-and-greet to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included Cobb calling out the Top Guys, FTR.

Cobb states that while he respects FTR’s skill, he reminds them that they don’t carry IWGP gold. It was here that he issued his challenge, adding that he wouldn’t mind taking the ROH tag titles from their shoulders. Highlights are below.

How he respects FTR:

“As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don’t do anything too flashy, they get down to the point which is what? Wrestling, so props them. I saw that they won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships and then they also have… AAA Champions? I don’t even know… okay, I don’t care but what they don’t have is the IWGP Tag Team Championships.”

Issues the challenge:

“So listen, if they want a shot, I mean if the powers that be are willing to have them lose to us, that’s totally fine because that’s what gonna happen so, but I mean, I think it would be a great match. Like I said, stylistically, I respect everything that they do, but I wouldn’t mind having the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships alongside this right here. Yeah, I’m down, I’m game.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)