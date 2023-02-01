Jeff Cobb did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Cobb spoke about Mercedes Mone working for NJPW after getting her release from WWE last year. She made his promotional debut last month and will face IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI on February 18.

“It was really cool to see her show up. It’s great because from what I’ve heard, she loves professional wrestling. At the same token, she’s getting a chance and opportunity to wrestle different girls. From the IWGP, New Japan, Stardom standpoint, it’s good because she has a lot of fans that may not know Japanese wrestling per se, so it brings a lot of eyes for both sides and I think it’s a good partnership.”