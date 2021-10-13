Jeff Cobb did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:
Dominating the first half of the G1 tournament:
“The most memorable part of my first seven matches is winning my first seven matches,” Cobb says. “Going undefeated this far is rare, but not something I doubted I could do. My goal is to go undefeated the entire tournament. That’s the point I am going to prove, that no one is more dominant than I am.”
Beating Hiroshi Tanahashi:
“Tanahashi is a legend, so the victory means more momentum for the United Empire and more momentum for myself,” Cobb says. “He’s also the U.S. champ, and that’s a title I want to bring to the United Empire.”
The tournament:
“The G1 is the most grueling tournament,” Cobb says. “Everyone involved wants to win, and the prize is main-eventing the Tokyo Dome. It’s stupid to not aspire to be the top dog of this promotion. Being the IWGP world champion means you are the best in the world, period. It’s only a matter of time for me.”
Possible AEW return:
“New Japan is the right decision for me,” says Cobb, who is not closing the door on a return to AEW. “I have a lot of unfinished business here in New Japan—tons of guys I have yet to suplex and tons of championships to win. I also respect what Tony Khan is doing, especially the level of excitement he has brought into the pro wrestling community and all the amazing crossovers going on.
“Having said that, will I show up in AEW? Right now, I have my sights set on the G1 and the IWGP world heavyweight championship. But if there’s something that interests me or the United Empire, you never know.”