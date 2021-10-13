Jeff Cobb did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Dominating the first half of the G1 tournament:

“The most memorable part of my first seven matches is winning my first seven matches,” Cobb says. “Going undefeated this far is rare, but not something I doubted I could do. My goal is to go undefeated the entire tournament. That’s the point I am going to prove, that no one is more dominant than I am.”

Beating Hiroshi Tanahashi:

“Tanahashi is a legend, so the victory means more momentum for the United Empire and more momentum for myself,” Cobb says. “He’s also the U.S. champ, and that’s a title I want to bring to the United Empire.”

The tournament:

“The G1 is the most grueling tournament,” Cobb says. “Everyone involved wants to win, and the prize is main-eventing the Tokyo Dome. It’s stupid to not aspire to be the top dog of this promotion. Being the IWGP world champion means you are the best in the world, period. It’s only a matter of time for me.”

Possible AEW return: