Jeff Cobb made a surprise return to NJPW at the G1 Climax 36 finals.

Cobb appeared following a six-man tag team match at the August 16 event that saw United Empire’s Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman take on Unbound Company’s Yuto-Ice, OSKAR & Daiki Nagai.

Newman scored the victory for United Empire by pinning Nagai, but the two factions continued to brawl after the match. Newman was left in the ring attacking Nagai until Gedo stepped in.

Gedo then brought out Cobb, a former member of United Empire. Newman appeared to expect Cobb to show his allegiance to his former faction, but Cobb instead attacked him.

Following the attack, Cobb officially aligned himself with Gedo and Unbound Company, marking his return to NJPW.

Jeff Cobb, who performed in WWE as JC Mateo, was released from the company on April 24, 2026, with official departure and finalizing reports noting May 2, 2026, as part of roster cuts following WrestleMania 42.