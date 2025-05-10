Jeff Cobb has finally arrived!

The former NJPW and AEW star and highly touted free agent prospect has officially signed on the dotted line of a contract to join the World Wrestling Entertainment talent roster.

And he has now made his presence felt.

At the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., Cobb made his surprise debut, taking out LA Knight near the barricade while in the front row.

Cobb then hopped the rail and continued to provide an unrequested assist for “The Samoan Werewolf.” At one point, Fatu, not looking happy, shared an intense stare down with Solo Sikoa and Cobb at ringside after Cobb inserted himself on Fatu’s behalf. Sikoa had a big smirk on his face.

Ultimately, the unrequested assist from Jeff Cobb led to Jacob Fatu successfully retaining his WWE United States Championship, as moments later he picked up the win in the WWE Backlash: St. Louis opener, which saw Fatu defending his title against the aforementioned Knight, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

