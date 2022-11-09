Jeff Cobb will no longer be working the NJPW Tamashii events this coming weekend.

NJPW haas announced that Cobb is off the weekend shows scheduled for Sydney, Australia and Christchurch, New Zealand due to personal reasons. He was scheduled to face Michael Richards on Friday in New Zealand, then Carter Deams on Sunday in Australia.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events on November 11 in Christchurch New Zealand and November 13 in Sydney Australia will unfortunately be unable to appear due to personal reasons. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the two cards,” NJPW noted in their announcement.

NJPW announced the launch of the Tamashii brand back in September. The shows are to feature talents from Australasia, as well as main brand wrestlers and talents from the NJPW Dojos in Los Angeles and New Zealand.

Below are the updated cards for this weekend:

November 11 in Christchurch:

* Richard Mulu vs. Michael Richards

* Tome Filip and Stevie Filip vs. Rowan Davis and Nikolai Anton Bell

* Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza vs. Tony Kozina and Jake Taylor

* Mart Tui and Chris Miles vs. Jordan Allan-Wright and Shep Alexander

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Aaron Solo

* KENTA vs. Andrew Villalobos

November 13 in Sydney:

* Robbie Eagles vs. Carter Deams

* Michael Richards and Andrew Villalobos vs. Caveman Ugg and Ricky South

* Aaron Solo vs. Lyrebird Luchi

* Unsocial Jordan and Aaron Jake vs. Richard Mulu and Jake Taylor

* Mat Diamond vs. Jordan Allan-Wright

* KENTA, Bad Luck Fale and Jack Bonza vs. Mat Rogers, Jude London and Paris De Silva

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti

