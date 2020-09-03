During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jeff Cobb spoke on the issues with season four of Lucha Underground, most notably the gap between seasons with performers not being able to work elsewhere. Here’s what he had to say:

I was at a weird place with them because between season three and season four, I think there was like 20-something months of no work, but we were still stuck in this weird contract. It was weird and I was really frustrated. Because in pro wrestling – there are few people who can do pro wrestling and be at a very high level for 20-plus years. There’s only a handful of them. A lot of people’s windows are 5-10 years, give or take. I was feeling like I was hitting a good stride and I could only do indies now because I’m stuck under this contract. There are great companies out there. People were like ‘Hey, you should come here’ but I was like I can’t because I’m stuck in this contract.

It was a little weird because a lot of people were upset about being off for 20-plus months with no pay and you can’t go anywhere else kind of thing. Then they threw everything together and rushed season four out to tape it in maybe like three weeks. It was really hectic. Again, I loved seeing the people I worked with, but it didn’t feel like a real Lucha Underground kind of thing. It felt rushed and an ‘Alright let’s throw a season together’ kind of thing.