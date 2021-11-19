The All Real Wrestling podcast recently conducted an interview with NJPW star Jeff Cobb, who spoke about a multitude of subjects, including a recollection of his time in Lucha Underground, getting to work with new AEW champion Adam Page in ROH, and how his work in PWG helped raise his stock in the wrestling industry. Highlights are below.

Recalls his experience in Lucha Underground and the legal fallout that came after:

I had such a blast at Lucha Underground. Like you’re talking about pros and cons. The pros was like that locker room was so — it was so fun. We all hung out after the tapings, we all hung out during the tapings, you know, so it’s a great — it was a great time for everybody and like, because it was a TV show, they had great catering so I can’t complain about that. But you know, the cons was it — for me personally, it was a TV company so, I felt a lot of times a TV company kind of stepped over the lines and was kind of bleeding into the wrestling aspect of it and I mean, I’m sure you remember all the headlines about, you know, wrestlers getting lawyers and whatnot and it was just one of those things where it’s like I wish it could have been handled differently where we didn’t have to go public with those kind of things but, I mean, at the end of the day, they’re gonna do what they wanna do. We’re looking out for our livelihood essentially. I was kind of bummed the way it ended but, I mean, the four seasons that I spent there were definitely magical. I’ll definitely have more stories whenever I write my autobiography so, so stay tuned for that.

On his match with Hangman Adam Page at ROH Final Battle 2018:

The Final Battle 2018 is like myself and Hangman Adam Page were wrestling for the [ROH World] TV Championship and I felt like we didn’t get as much, I guess — I don’t know. ‘Buzz’ isn’t the right word but like just notoriety for that match leading up to it or leading up to the pay-per-view because you know, I feel championships should definitely be — because that’s what people are fighting for in pro wrestling so I feel like they could advertise us a little bit more so I think we went in that match with a chip on our shoulders and we just wanted to pretty much kill and then come back through the curtain and be like, ‘Yup, follow that guys’ and I think myself and Adam Page did it.

How much PWG helped him get more notoriety in wrestling:

I did Lucha Underground before I ever did any PWG shows but, the only downfall with that was Lucha Underground, I was under a mask so nobody really knew who Jeff Cobb was. They only knew the character that I portrayed. But when I got into PWG and I did that first PWG show against Chris Hero and my booking inquiries went up like a thousand-fold and it was such a surreal feeling because like, I’ve known of PWG for a while prior to working there and the, you know, the reputation that they have of it’s an all-star wrestling roster so, being able to debut for them and being a part of that roster, it definitely bumped my stock value up tenfold so, I definitely always attribute it to — like my success now, definitely attributed to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

