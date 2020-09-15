According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling superstar Jeff Cobb has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and will be working with them for the foreseeable future. The report states that Cobb’s main goal has always been to work for NJPW, and his previous stint with ROH was a stepping stone towards that direction. The former ROH television champion has been announced for this year’s G1 Climax, which marks the second time he’s been involved in NJPW’s annual tournament in two years.

The report also notes that Cobb turned down an offer from AEW to work NJPW, as he was high on their list as well. Cobb did appear on a couple of episodes of Dynamite, where he faced off against now champion Jon Moxley.