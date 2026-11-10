Jeff Cobb is opening up about a difficult period in his career and personal life.

During a recent appearance on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar discussed his departure from the company earlier this year, his experience working alongside The MFTs on SmackDown, and a medical scare that briefly left him concerned about the possibility of cancer.

Cobb, who was released from WWE in May, admitted that the experience left him questioning whether he wanted to continue his professional wrestling career.

“Part of me (knew I would return to New Japan), yes, but then a part of me was kind of like I don’t really like wrestling anymore. May was rough. I didn’t work out. I didn’t do anything. I didn’t like wrestling,” Cobb said. “That was the worst, the first time I’ve ever been like that where I was like, ‘Man, what the hell?’ And I’m not blaming WWE.”

The veteran wrestler explained that much of his frustration came from second-guessing his own career decisions rather than holding any resentment toward WWE. Fortunately, he had friends around him who helped him work through the uncertainty.

“A lot of second guessing myself, and that kind of helped too, because just being, just trying to maybe taking a step back and kind of looking at, I mean, I had a good bunch of friends that were kind of talking me out of it,” he continued. “It wasn’t like talking me off a ledge or anything like that. I was just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. Did I make the right choices and whatnot?’”

When asked whether he seriously considered retiring from the business, Cobb confirmed that the possibility crossed his mind. However, he also struggled with the idea of ending his career on those terms.

“Yeah (was thinking about retiring). I was like, ‘Man, was that it? But then at the same time, I was like, I don’t want to really end on that note.”

Despite his frustrations, Cobb made it clear that his passion for professional wrestling never completely disappeared. He simply doesn’t spend every waking moment thinking about the business.

“I didn’t even think about wrestling that much, and some people say they think of wrestling 24/7. I don’t. I got other stuff going on, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love wrestling,” he explained. “I love professional wrestling, and I enjoy everything about it.”

Cobb also acknowledged that no wrestling promotion is perfect, pointing out that his experiences with different companies have included both positives and negatives.

“There’s things that I like about WWE, and there’s things I don’t like about WWE. Same with New Japan, same with AEW, whatever.”

Ultimately, the opportunity to participate in NJPW’s G1 Climax 36 tournament helped reignite Cobb’s enthusiasm for wrestling and played a significant role in his decision to return to the Japanese promotion.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cobb looked back on his time with The MFTs on WWE SmackDown.

Before his WWE debut, there had been speculation that Cobb could be paired with Bronson Reed. Instead, he became associated with Solo Sikoa’s faction, which also included Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga.

Cobb recalled learning about the group’s “My Family Tree” concept and immediately wondering how fans would react to his inclusion, considering he wasn’t directly related to the other members.

“Well, eventually we were backstage, it was My Family Tree, and I was like, okay. But then I was like, dude, you know what? The internet fans are very meticulous. They’ll be like, ‘He’s not even part of the family tree.’”

He joked that the family connection could be stretched considerably when accounting for the broader Polynesian community.

“I was like, well, the roots can go super far away to like Micronesia, Polynesia. Yeah, my brother’s cousin’s third uncle’s aunt. I mean, that’s like the regular Samoan tree, anyways.”

Cobb even recalled asking Jacob Fatu to explain some of the family relationships, only to discover that the situation wasn’t necessarily easy for Fatu to break down, either.

“Because I sat down one time with Jacob, ‘Hey, man, explain this. Can you help me with your family?’ He had a hard time, and this was pretty funny.”

Although Cobb wasn’t directly related to his faction partners, he already had established relationships with several members through his previous work in Japan.

“It was great. I knew Tama. Well, I know him as T, and Tonga Loa and Hikuleo from New Japan days,” Cobb said. “Solo, I feel like I met him at least once or twice before, just messing around at FSW. But I knew his dad more than him, so it was cool. So Rikishi, because I worked for him a few times at KnokX Pro.”

Cobb was particularly complimentary of Sikoa, who helped make his transition into the group a positive experience.

With Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa sidelined by injuries and Hikuleo still in NXT, Cobb spent much of his initial time working alongside Sikoa and Fatu.

“So yeah, and then Solo was so cool, man. He was very open. Tama and T were hurt, and Hikuleo was still in NXT, or just he was in NXT, but not on TV on there,” Cobb recalled. “So, it was just me, Jacob, and Solo. So, and that was pretty cool. So I got to know him. He’s super cool.”

In addition to discussing his wrestling career, Cobb also shared details about a health scare involving a lump on the back of his head that required a medical procedure.

Cobb explained that he first noticed the lump shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of its location, it was easy to forget about.

“I noticed I had this lump on the back of my head. I would say right before the pandemic, but it’s in the back of my head, so I don’t see it. Then your hair grows back, you don’t even think about it.”

Several years later, Cobb decided to have the lump removed while visiting friends in Japan, taking advantage of his remaining medical insurance coverage from his time working there.

“But a couple years go by, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I still have my insurance from Japan because it lasts for the year.’ Then I was back in Japan, visiting friends, I wondered if I could just get this removed here,” he said. “It’s probably cheaper than doing it stateside, and it was like 100 bucks for a 15-minute surgery.”

Cobb recalled being surprised by the appearance of the mass after it was removed, even asking to take a photograph of it.

“Anyway, this is maybe six years after I got it done. I’ll say it’s like June of this year. Then I remember going through that and they pulled it out. I was like, ‘Holy crap! Can I take a picture of this?’ I took a picture of it because it looked pretty gnarly.”

While the procedure itself was relatively straightforward, the situation became considerably more concerning when the doctor began examining what had been removed.

“It was funny when he cut it and put it in the thing, and I’m laying on the table, and I was like, in my mind, I’m not a doctor, and I definitely don’t want to go to WebMD and ask about these things. Because the first thing they’re gonna tell you is cancer.”

Cobb initially believed that the lump was unlikely to be anything serious because he had been living with it for years without experiencing other noticeable symptoms.

However, the doctor informed him that additional testing would be necessary before casually raising the possibility of cancer.

“So he’s looking at it, and he says, ‘ah, yeah.’ He spoke a little bit of English. I was like, ‘I don’t think cancer because six years I would have felt something wrong?’ But he looked at me. He goes, ‘I send for a test.’ I was like, all right, cool. Then he just goes, ‘Maybe cancer.’ I say, wait, what? You can’t start with that.”

Cobb admitted that the doctor’s matter-of-fact delivery caught him completely off guard, although he wondered whether some of the confusion came from the language barrier.

“All my buddies in Japan, doctors there are very (to the point) ‘Ah, maybe okay, maybe broken.’ I don’t know if that’s a language translation thing or whatever, but yeah, he just says, ‘Ah, maybe cancer.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what? Excuse me?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, maybe one week come back.’”

Fortunately, the results ultimately confirmed that the mass was benign.

Cobb said the experience taught him an important lesson about paying attention to his health rather than putting off medical concerns for years.

“It was a benign thing. It was a cyst that went benign or something like that. I can’t really remember the full of it,” he said. “Since then, I’m like, okay, you know your body more than anybody else. If something’s off or something feels weird, should definitely get it checked. Don’t wait a couple years like me, like an idiot.”

Cobb previously addressed the health scare in an August 15, 2026 post on X, sharing a photo of himself following the procedure and reassuring fans that the mass was not cancerous.

Also during the new INSIGHT interview, Jeff Cobb revealed a bizarre, unprofessional call with a top-level WWE executive that contributed to his decision to not sign a new deal with the company.