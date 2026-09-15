Jeff Cobb says his time with WWE gave him an even greater appreciation for the worldwide reach of professional wrestling.

Cobb returned to NJPW following his departure from WWE in May 2026. Ahead of his match against Callum Newman at Destruction in Kobe, Cobb spoke with NJPW1972.com about some of the experiences he had during his WWE run.

One that stood out came during his first trip to Saudi Arabia.

“The first time I went to Saudi Arabia was very interesting. Being on a chartered jet to go from Miami direct to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, 16-17 hours on a chartered jet was crazy, the first time I’d been in one,” Cobb said.

Cobb was particularly surprised when fans attending a WWE meet-and-greet in Saudi Arabia recognized him from his work in NJPW.

“But it was interesting to see how pro-wrestling across the world, and not just WWE, but pro-wrestling affects people all over the world,” he said. “We did a meet and greet there and people came up to me and said, ‘Oh, I loved your stuff in New Japan.’”

Cobb admitted he did not expect to hear that reaction so far from Japan.

“That was a shock, because not to downplay NJPW’s popularity or influence, but to hear people in Saudi Arabia say that they watched me in New Japan Pro-Wrestling was very surreal. It was eye opening, it was very touching, actually.”

He added, “People say that WWE is the biggest company in the world, and it is, but that doesn’t negate the fact that NJPW has a huge global reach as well.”

Cobb worked as JC Mateo during his WWE tenure, becoming involved in The Bloodline storyline as a member of the MFTs. Asked about the biggest lesson he took away from the experience, Cobb pointed to his interactions with wrestling fans.

“Fan interaction, definitely. It’s definitely huge in Japan, and Japan has the most wonderful fans I’ve ever dealt with in my career,” Cobb said. “In WWE it’s a little more strange, because fans will wait at airports.”

While Cobb admitted those encounters could occasionally be frustrating, he came to appreciate the dedication behind them.

“There are times, with an early morning flight or a late one, and I have no idea why the fans know when these flights come in, but fans will wait at baggage claim,” he said. “Part of me can be annoyed by that, but another part of me makes me appreciate fans more, because they’re so passionate that they want to come to the airport at 5 in the morning for a chance to interact with one of us.”

Cobb said that appreciation continued after his return to NJPW, where he wasn’t sure what type of reception he would receive.

“So that made me appreciate fans more, and Ryogoku [Sumo Hall], when I came back — I’d fully expected there to be crickets, or even for some fans to be angry that I left, but the feedback that I got was 99 percent positive,” Cobb said.

“So many people were thanking me for coming back and it just confirmed to me I was making the right decision in not coming back with United Empire, and joining Unbound Co.”

Now back in NJPW, Cobb has his sights set on championship gold. While he acknowledged that it may be too late to position himself for the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 21 in January 2027, he would still like to challenge for a title at the Tokyo Dome.

Cobb will face Callum Newman at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 27.